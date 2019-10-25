Kings F Bagley (broken thumb) out 4-6 weeks

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss at least a month after breaking his right thumb in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns. The team said Thursday that an MRI exam revealed a non-displaced fracture and that Bagley is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, opened his second season by tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 124-95 loss in Phoenix. Expected to be a pivotal piece of the Kings' young core this season, Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie in 2018-19. He made the All-Rookie first team.

Bagley was an All-American at Duke in 2017-18, averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 33 games in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

