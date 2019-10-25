International Development News
Baseball-Trump to attend Sunday's potential Game 5 of World Series

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would attend Game 5 of the World Series in Washington on Sunday so long as Major League Baseball's championship is not decided sooner. The Washington Nationals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after a pair of road wins over the Houston Astros and host the next three games starting on Friday. It will be the first World Series played in the U.S. capital since 1933.

Asked by reporters at the White House if he would throw out the ceremonial first pitch, something only six sitting presidents have done at a World Series, Trump suggested it was a long shot. "I don't know," Trump said before joking that he would look too heavy in the protective armor he would have to wear before taking the field at 41,000-seat Nationals Park.

The Nationals, who began playing in Washington in 2005 when the Montreal Expos relocated there, are playing in the franchise's first World Series. Recently retired catcher Brian McCann, who won a World Series with the Astros in 2017, threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 in Houston on Tuesday, while Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles had the honors the following night.

