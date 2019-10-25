International Development News
Development News Edition

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday

Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:21 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday
Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Mithun was at his devastating best in the final match as he clinched five wickets to bundle out Tamil Nadu on 252 runs.

With this, he becomes the first Karnataka bowler to take a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He bowled the final over of the innings and conceded one run each on the first two deliveries. However, the bowler then took three consecutive wickets in the next three balls.

Shahrukh Khan (27), M Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) were his three victims in the final over. Karnataka is yet to start their innings and have to chase a target of 253 runs to lift the trophy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Pakistan on Friday summoned Indias Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control that killed three Pakistani civilians. The Director General South Asia SAARC Mohammad ...

India, Peru to hold next round of FTA talks in Dec

India and South American country Peru will hold their next round of negotiations for a proposed free-trade agreement FTA at Lima in December, an official said. Chief negotiators from both the countries will hold the sixth round of negotiati...

Cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' may unleash strong winds, heavy rains

The cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds, the Met Office said on Friday. The warning was...

FACTBOX-Australia's Uluru joins other cultural sites in fight for survival

Australia has banned climbers on Uluru, one of the countrys landmarks that is sacred to its indigenous custodians, becoming the latest cultural site around the world to close in order to protect its heritage and the environment. The giant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019