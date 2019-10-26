International Development News
Leddy helps Isles beat Sens for 6th straight

  Updated: 26-10-2019 08:01 IST
  Created: 26-10-2019 07:59 IST
Defenseman Nick Leddy converted a penalty shot to record the second two-goal game of his career, and also added an assist Friday night, as the visiting New York Islanders extended their winning streak to six in with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Matt Martin had a goal with an assist, and Derick Brassard scored in his second straight contest for New York, which is undefeated since losing three of its first four. Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots for his third straight victory.

Veteran Tyler Ennis scored his first two goals of the season for Ottawa, which went 1 for 6 on the power play and is 2 for 33 on the season. Anders Nilsson made his third straight start for the Senators but was pulled in the second period after allowing all four goals, including two in 70 seconds, while stopping 12 shots. Craig Anderson made nine saves in relief for Ottawa, which lost its fifth straight to New York and fell to 2-7-1 on the season.

The night, though, belonged to Leddy, the 10th-year blue-liner whose only other two-goal game came against Colorado on Nov. 5, 2017. The highlight came with 2:41 left in the opening period when he was brought down by Ottawa's Nikita Zaitsev while breaking in on net. Leddy was awarded his first career penalty shot and snapped a wrister past the glove side of Nilsson to make it 2-1, becoming the first Islanders defenseman to convert a penalty shot. Ottawa struck first, 7:59 into the game when Ennis deflected in a shot from Thomas Chabot. Leddy, though, equalized with seven minutes left in the period, skating three-quarters of the ice and through several Senators before beating Nilsson.

With New York up 2-1, Leddy unleashed a blast from the point that nicked off Martin and past a screened Nilsson at 4:58 into the second period. Brassard made it 4-1 with a rather easy look to beat, and ultimately chase, Nilsson with 13:52 to play in the second. Ennis made it 4-2 at 7:08 of the third with a power-play shot that Greiss couldn't catch up to.

