International Development News
Development News Edition

Guardiola not planning to patch up City defence in January window

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 09:48 IST
Guardiola not planning to patch up City defence in January window
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will not buy a player in the January transfer window despite admitting he is concerned about his team's growing list of injuries in defence. The Premier League champions look destined to be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri until December after the pair reported fitness problems this week.

With Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines until well into the new year, Guardiola will be heavily reliant on John Stones and Benjamin Mendy, two defenders whose City careers have been severely hampered by injuries. But while the City manager has expressed his concern, Guardiola insists cash-rich City do not intend spending when the transfer window re-opens at the end of 2019.

"I'm a little bit concerned because in a few positions we don't have enough players," said Guardiola. "January window I think we are not going to buy. The club didn't introduce me to the players they thought could help us so without that it's not going to happen. Our need is not just for six months it's for a long time and the important players will not be sold. We are going to stay all the season, I think, with all the players we have right now."

With Rodri having played at center-half in the past two games until injuring his hamstring against Atalanta in midweek, the emphasis would appear to be on Stones to remain fit and re-establish himself as a starter with City. However, injuries meant the England international has not started consecutive games since February and Stones was in Guardiola's bad books this week after he was not ready to come on as a substitute against Atalanta.

TV images showed Guardiola's anger at his player and the City manager was still irritated by the incident when asked on Friday. "The guys on the bench know you have to be ready to go out from the first minute," he said.

"Did you see the image? So it speaks for itself." Zinchenko, injured during the last international window with Ukraine, underwent minor knee surgery in Spain this week and is expected to be out for up to six weeks. His absence will leave the left-back position open for French international Mendy, whose own City career has been plagued by serious knee problems.

"He played 90 minutes at Crystal Palace and on Tuesday too, playing 70-75 minutes incredibly against Atalanta and he's not injured," Guardiola said of Mendy. "I think it's coming that he can play regularly. Games, games, games and he will get to his best level. Still, he is not on the level that we believe he can do it but that's normal. After two seasons out, he needs time"

The long list of problems has tested Guardiola's creativity and managerial skills to the full with the City manager having started the last two games with two central midfielders -- Fernandinho and Rodri -- at the heart of his defense. "I would prefer it if all the players had no injuries but I have to do it," Guardiola added.

"I said when Laporte happened that it is what it is. We can't stop and complain, 'oh what bad luck.' "We have good players in the squad. In a few positions, there are not many but we have incredibly good players. We're going with them." AFP KHS KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP race was rescheduled for Sunday morning, subject to weather conditions, after being wiped out by high winds at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday. The decision was made on safety grounds after Portug...

US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from t...

Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General P...

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels

Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019