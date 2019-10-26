International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-No favourites in WTA Finals, says Barty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 10:32 IST
Tennis-No favourites in WTA Finals, says Barty
Image Credit: Flickr

Ash Barty does not see her status as the world's top ranked player as a reason to be installed as the favourite to win this week's WTA Finals as the season-ending jamboree makes its debut in China. The 23-year-old Australian is looking to cap a remarkable year that has seen her win the French Open and climb into pole position in the rankings with victory at the tournament that brings together the eight best-ranked players of 2019.

She begins her quest for the title at the $14 million events against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Sunday in the group phase of the competition at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, the tournament's home for the next 10 years after spending the previous five editions in Singapore. "I don't think there ever is a favorite," said Barty.

"I think everyone is deserving to win that's in the draw. Everyone has earned their place here and has the right to try to do the best they can to try and win. "On any given day, anyone can be beaten. That's the beauty of sport, there are no certainties. There's always an opportunity for someone to try and bring their best. I think that's the best thing about sport, there are no certainties.

"It's an exciting week. We've all played well throughout the whole year to try to get here. Now it's about trying to bring our best this week if we can." Barty will be meeting Bencic, the number seven seed, for the first time in her career after being drawn in the Red Group also containing Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova, with the top two in the round-robin group phase advancing to Saturday's semi-finals.

World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova headlines the Purple Group and starts her tournament against defending champion Elina Svitolina from Ukraine on Monday evening, with Bianca Andreescu taking on Simona Halep later the same day. This will be Barty's first appearance in the singles event having previously played in the doubles and she is relishing the opportunity to face off against the elite of the women's game.

"It's an incredible group of players, I think," she said. "It's very special being here in singles, having had a bit of a taste it in the doubles the last two years. It was really nice.

"I think the goal for all singles players is to make the finals at the end of the year, to be playing against the best of the best to test yourself against the best. Really excited to have an opportunity now after a fantastic year to try and finish really well."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Bulgaria frees Australian convict Palfreeman from detention centre

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds

Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP race was rescheduled for Sunday morning, subject to weather conditions, after being wiped out by high winds at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday. The decision was made on safety grounds after Portug...

US lawmakers seek access of foreign journalists, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from t...

Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General P...

NBA roundup: Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over Pels

Luka Doncic had a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off host the New Orleans Pelicans 123-116 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year who had 34 points to lead the Mavericks to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019