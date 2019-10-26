International Development News
Sean Abbott replaces injured Andrew Tye for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Pacer Sean Abbott has replaced injured Andrew Tye in the Australian squad on Saturday for T20I home series against Sri Lanka.

Sean Abbott (Photo/cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Sean Abbott has replaced injured Andrew Tye in the Australian squad on Saturday for T20I home series against Sri Lanka. Tye was today ruled out of the squad following an elbow injury which he suffered during a practice session yesterday. He however, will remain with the team for tomorrow's game in Adelaide.

Abbott will join the squad in Brisbane on Monday for the second game of the series. He was a member of the Australia A one-day squad which toured England earlier this year and has played one ODI and three T20Is. In the Big Bash League (BBL) Abbott has played 74 matches with 90 wickets at an average of 22 runs.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott. Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, and Kasun Rajitha.

Australia will face Sri Lanka at Adelaide in the first T20I of three-match series on October 27. (ANI)

Also Read: Andrew Tye ruled out of Sri Lanka series due to elbow injury

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

