IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals; DC drops David Warner

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:25 IST
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. DC opted Shai Hope in place of David Warner in their playing XI against GT.

Placed sixth on the points table with 8 points, this match will be an opportunity for Gujarat to strengthen their claim for a place in the playoffs while after a defeat in the first match at its home in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will aim to bounce back in the ongoing tournament and keep their playoff hopes alive with a home win. In their last match, Delhi managed to beat Gujarat comprehensively, skittling out the 2022 champions for just 89 runs and chasing it easily. GT won its previous league match against Punjab Kings while DC registered a heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

As he takes the field for GT during the IPL clash against DC, skipper Gill will be featuring in the 100th match of his career in the cash-rich league. Speaking at toss, Gill said, "We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, we've been chasing well in the last couple of games. Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at. We're playing the same side."

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant said, "It's a good toss to lose, we would have batted first anyway. We just spoke about keeping things simple, just doing what we can do for a longer period of time. This wicket looks a bit slower than the last game, dew plays a big factor here, there was no dew last time, hopefully, it'll not be there tonight as well. Two changes - David Warner sits out and Hope replaces him, Sumit Kumar replaces Lalit Yadav." Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

