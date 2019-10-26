The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Update of French Open badminton.

*ISL match between North-East United and Odisha FC in Guwahati.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BANGLADESH-SHAKIB

Bangla Crisis: BCB may take legal action against Shakib ahead of India tour Dhaka, Oct 26 (PTI) Bangladesh's domestic cricketers might be reaping benefits from the players' protest but their national captain Shkib al Hasan has been caught off-guard, with the board mulling legal action for violation of central contract.

SPO-BANGLA-TAMIM

Tamim Iqbal pulls out of India tour, Imrul Kayes named replacement for T20s Dhaka, Oct 26 (PTI) Senior opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India as his wife is due with the couple's second child.

SPO-BAD-IND

Sindhu crashes out of French Open Paris, Oct 26 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu failed to stop her recent-run of early exits after the reigning world champion crashed out in the quarterfinals of the French Open after a three-game defeat to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei here.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-PREVIEW

Chennaiyin aim to bounce back against Mumbai City Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC will aim to bounce back strongly with a win after a losing start in ISL-6 when it takes on Mumbai City FC in its first home game here on Sunday.

SPO-KUMBLE

Kumble backs Kohli's suggestion to have permanent Test centres New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has supported Virat Kohli's view of having five centres for Test matches in order to bring the spectators back to the stadium.

SPO-CA-ICC-FTP

After BCCI, CA expresses its concern about ICC's proposed new FTP calender Melbourne, Oct 26 (PTI) Cricket Australia has echoed BCCI's concerns about ICC's proposed one flagship tournament every year during next eight-year FTP cycle (2023-2031), as they are not ready to compromise on conducting bilateral Test series.

SPO-FOOT-BFC-SRIDARTH

BFC academy's Sridarth Nongmeikapam earns Slovenian trial Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Bengaluru FC academy striker Sridarth Nongmeikapam has travelled to Slovenia for a training stint-cum-trial with ND Ilirija 1911.

SPO-AIBA-FURY

AIBA ban can take away champions of future: Tyson Fury New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) British heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury believes International Olympic Committee's decision to ban world body (AIBA) will have a massive impact on amateur and professional boxing, saying it can potentially take away champions of the future from the sport.

