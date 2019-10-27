International Development News
Status of Nationals C Suzuki is in limbo

Suzuki's availability for the rest of the World Series is in question, and manager Dave Martinez said the team may have to replace him on the roster. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wasn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 4 of the World Series, one night after suffering a right hip flexor. Suzuki's availability for the rest of the World Series is in question, and manager Dave Martinez said the team may have to replace him on the roster. However, Suzuki was still on the roster for Game 4 against the Houston Astros.

"He had an MRI this afternoon, and I wait on the doctor to see what the results were," Martinez said during his pregame press conference. "He says he feels OK. But until we see those results, we'll know more after." The 36-year-old Suzuki departed Friday's game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He is 2-for-10 with one homer in the World Series.

The injury leaves Washington with just one healthy catcher for Saturday's contest. "Obviously, we need a backup catcher," Martinez said. "If he's not going to be able to play for a few days, we're going to have to do something else."

The Nationals hold a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup. --Field Level Media

