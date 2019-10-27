International Development News
Development News Edition

Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phillip Island
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 10:01 IST
Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP
Image Credit: Twitter (@Eurosport_ES)

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales stormed to pole position for the Australian MotoGP on Sunday, continuing his dominant weekend performance around the Phillip Island circuit. The Spaniard, who won in Australia last year, ruled supreme, constantly clocking fastest laps to seal first place on the grid in 1min 28.492sec.

French rookie Fabio Quartararo, who was second in Japan last weekend, maintained his hot run of form, securing second ahead of world champion Marc Marquez, who ran onto the grass in the dying seconds as he pushed the pace. Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo had a nasty spill on Friday and was forced to battle through preliminary qualifying (Q1) for the first time.

He set a scorching time to make Q2 and again signal his emergence as a key rival to the dominant Marquez, who has already wrapped up his sixth MotoGP world title. Qualifying was abandoned on Saturday due to strong winds swirling around the beachside circuit, but the inclement weather eased sufficiently on Sunday to allow safe racing.

Starting from the second row for the race later Sunday will be Italian veteran Valentino Rossi on his Monster Yamaha, in his 400th Grand Prix, alongside Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and Cal Crutchlow on an LCR-Honda. Marquez is gunning for his fifth win in a row and 11th of the season on the island south of Melbourne.

But it is a circuit that has often been kind to Yamaha, who have three wins from the last six Australian races, shared between Jorge Lorenzo (2013), Rossi (2014), and Vinales (2018). Tech3 Racing's Miguel Oliveira, who was blown off his bike in a big crash just before the fourth practice session was red-flagged Saturday, was still suffering painful hands and was ruled out of competing on Sunday.

Qualifying times: 1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1min 28.492sec

2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) +0.551 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) +0.724

4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) +0.751 5. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) +0.847

6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) +1.043 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) +1.066

8. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Aprilla) +1.089 9. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) +1.123

10. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) +1.175.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales stormed to pole position for the Australian MotoGP on Sunday, continuing his dominant weekend performance around the Phillip Island circuit. The Spaniard, who won in Australia last year, ruled supreme, constant...

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir...

Golf-Woods builds three-shot lead over Matsuyama after third round

Tiger Woods left the field building a commanding three-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round at the Zozo Championship on Sunday.Woods teed off with a two-shot advantage and after teasing his chasers with an opening three-p...

Italy's Dalla Porta crowned Moto3 world champion in Australia

Phillip Island Australia, Oct 27 AFP Italys Lorenzo Dalla Porta was crowned Moto3 world champion Sunday, winning the Australia Grand Prix on his Honda as nearest rival Aron Canet crashed out. The 22-year-old started sixth on the grid at Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019