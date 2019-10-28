International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Mexico but must wait for sixth title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 02:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Mexico but must wait for sixth title
Hamilton's 10th win of the season and 83rd of his career was also a 100th for Mercedes as a constructor. Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after a first-lap scare but the Briton will have to wait until next weekend's race in Texas to secure his sixth Formula One world championship.

Hamilton's 10th win of the season and 83rd of his career was also a 100th for Mercedes as a constructor. The victory stretched his lead over Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas to 74 points with 78 to be won from the last three races -- making the title a formality that will surely be wrapped up in Austin.

Hamilton had needed to score 14 points more than Bottas at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to win the title in Mexico but managed only 10 more after the Finn made sure of third. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was a close second with teammate Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position and set the fastest lap but was undone by strategy and a problem pitstop, fourth.

"We came here thinking we were on the back foot, knowing it was a difficult race for us but we pulled through," said Hamilton, who had not finished on the podium in Mexico for the past two years. "I had quite a bit of damage on my car so the race was quite a bit of a struggle.

"I don't mind (not taking the title in Mexico)," he added. "I love racing and I take it one race at a time." Bottas now has to win in Austin with the fastest lap to stay in the mathematical reckoning while Hamilton needs score only four points -- an eighth place -- to be sure of the title whatever his teammate does.

Both Mercedes drivers lost out at the start, with Vettel squeezing out Hamilton, who had lined up third behind the two Ferraris. The Briton then banged wheels with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton tracked on the grass, wrestling with the steering wheel to prevent a race-wrecking spin, and returned in fifth place with Bottas losing a place to seventh.

As Leclerc led away, Red Bull's British-born Thai rookie Alexander Albon made the most of the mayhem to slot into third place. Verstappen dropped to the back of the field after contact with Bottas left the 22-year-old Dutch driver limping back to the pits on an empty wheel rim after a right rear puncture.

Verstappen, winner in Mexico for the past two years, carved his way back through the field to sixth at the chequered flag with Albon fifth. Mexican Sergio Perez was seventh for Racing Point, to cheers from the sellout crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Soccer-Courage NWSL title caps explosive year in women's soccer

The North Carolina Courage thrashed the Chicago Red Stars for a second consecutive NWSL championship on Sunday, capping a significant year of change for womens soccer in the United States.Interest in the sport has increased thanks to the U....

Texans DE Watt (shoulder) leaves, ruled out

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt left Sundays game against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Watt was seen moving his left arm in discomfort late in the first half, and then jogged of...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Courage take second consecutive NWSL title with 4-0 win

North Carolina Courage won their second successive NWSL championship on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. The home side, who were the best team in the regular season and topped the standings five points cle...

Frustrated Flacco critiques Broncos' play-calling

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is not known for spicy soundbites, but his frustration bubbled over following the Denver Broncos 15-13 loss to the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Flacco expressed disappointment with the Broncos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019