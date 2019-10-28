International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-NWSL championship MVP Debinha the 'complete player': coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 06:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 06:02 IST
Soccer-NWSL championship MVP Debinha the 'complete player': coach
Image Credit: Wikipedia

When North Carolina Courage's star midfielder Debinha claimed the NWSL championship MVP title on Sunday, it marked not only a career highlight for the Brazilian phenom but her transformation into one of the most versatile players in the league.

Fresh off the Courage winning their second back-to-back National Women's Soccer League title, coach Paul Riley praised the 28-year-old for her ability to adapt her game since joining the team in 2017. "When she first came, the first couple of months she didn't fancy playing both sides of the ball. That wasn't going to work," said Riley, who called her the best Brazilian player he's watched. "She took ownership, she took accountability.

"I think you could see today how many times she came back behind a ball and defended for us and closed people down. She's a complete player." Debinha fired the opening salvo against the Chicago Red Stars, scoring the first goal of what would ultimately become a shutout four-goal win for the Courage.

She was controversially left off the NWSL's Best XI lists for the season, making the honor on Sunday, announced in front of a sold-out hometown crowd, all the sweeter. "I just want to help my team, I just want to improve every training, every game," a pleased Debinha told reporters after the match. "I don't know what to say -- I just want to enjoy playing and do my best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Strome's big night lifts Blackhawks past Kings

Dylan Strome tallied two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 5-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday evening. Alex DeBrincat also enjoyed a three-point night with a goal and two assists for the Bl...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods wins in Japan, ties Snead for PGA Tour record with 82nd victory

Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday, matching Sam Sneads record of 82 PGA Tour victories. It was not exactly smooth sailing for Woods, but in the end his closing three-under-par 67 was enough to hold off a chall...

Horse racing-Filly dies at Santa Anita as Breeders' Cup looms

Filly Bye Bye Beautiful died during a race at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, bringing the number of horses who have perished at the venue to 36 since late December.The tragedy comes as the famed Southern California venue is scheduled to hold t...

A Rally Championship Spurs the Longyou Model of Combining Culture and Tourism

On the morning of October 25, the 3-day FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 2019 kicked off, marking Longyou as the only county in China that has hosted 12 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championships and 15 national rally competitions.The 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019