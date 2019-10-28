International Development News
Bergeron's hat trick leads Bruins past Rangers

  Updated: 28-10-2019 07:45 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 07:38 IST
Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick and Brad Marchand added two goals and three assists as the Boston Bruins won 7-4 in the New York Rangers' 2,000th regular-season NHL game at the current Madison Square Garden, which opened in 1968. David Pastrnak had a five-game goal streak snapped but contributed five assists as Boston's top line accounted for 13 points. Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara also had goals for the Bruins, who improved their streak of games picking up points to seven games (5-0-2). Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves.

Micheal Haley, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who dropped to 1-5-1 in their past seven. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots before being relieved with New York trailing 4-1 after two periods. The Bruins, who were coming off an emotional 3-0 victory Saturday at home against St. Louis, the team that defeated them in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, trailed the Rangers 1-0 after the first on Haley's rebound goal midway through the period.

But Boston came out strong in the second, scoring twice in the opening 1:08 and four times overall while outshooting New York 21-5. Bergeron scored just 11 seconds in, poking home a rebound after David Pastrnak skated hard down the left wing with the puck and to the net, where he was upended and went flying over Lundqvist, who made the initial save.

The Bruins took the lead less than a minute later, as Pastrnak faked a shot and passed to Marchand at the top of the crease. Marchand deked Lundqvist and put squeezed a backhander through the goalie's pads and over the goal line. Coyle made it 3-1 at 9:27 of the period with a wrist shot from the side of the crease, and Marchand scored again at 12:09, on a wrist shot from the slot, to cap the flurry.

Chara, Boston's captain, scored on a slapshot from the point just 43 seconds into the third period to make it 5-1. The Rangers' Buchnevich tallied at 8:15 of the third, but Bergeron responded at 11:39 to make it 6-2. Kreider and Skjei scored in the final two minutes before Bergeron added an empty-netter with 45 seconds left.

