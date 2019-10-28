International Development News
Development News Edition

Swaroop Singh Kuntal becomes fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia

Langkawi Island became the fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia in a record timing of 12 hours and 14 minutes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:07 IST
Swaroop Singh Kuntal becomes fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia
Lieutenant Colonel Swaroop Singh Kuntal (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

Langkawi Island became the fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia in a record timing of 12 hours and 14 minutes. The Ironman Malaysia was organised on October 26 at Langkawi Island in Malaysia. Athletes from all over the world participated. Ironman consists of 3.8 km of sea swimming followed by 180 km cycling and finally 42.2 km of running. All events are required to be done in a cut- off time of 17 hours.

Ironman Malaysia is one of the toughest competitions because it has an elevation of around 3000m in the 180 km cycling course. During cycling maximum temperature reached 38°C and while running it reached 35°C. These harsh conditions tested the mental toughness and physical strength of the athletes. Kuntal is posted in Jhansi. He is a paratrooper and an IITian. Earlier, he has participated in many marathons and ultramarathons. He has won a 12-hour stadium run at Chandigarh where he covered 118.7 km.

Kuntal has represented Uttar Pradesh in the 23rd National Road Cycling Championship in 2018. Earlier in September 2018, he won Ironman at Jaipur International Triathlon. Kuntal trained very hard to participate in Ironman Malaysia and his preparation included extensive running, cycling, swimming, and strength training. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this weeks Paris Masters on Monday as he fine-tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship ...

TN man's fingers partially amputated after cracker explosion

A young mans thumb and index finger were partially amputated after a country cracker exploded on his hand on Deepavali day, a hospital authority said on Monday. As many as 31 patients have so far been treated for burn injuries sustained wh...

Iran yet to give evidence against detained French pair -lawyer

Iran has yet to present any evidence against a French-Iranian academic and her French colleague held on security charges, their lawyer said on Monday, in a case that may complicate French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Teh...

FOREX-Dollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut

The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019