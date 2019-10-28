International Development News
Development News Edition

Even without 'Bono', Mercedes have depth to win with Hamilton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:44 IST
Even without 'Bono', Mercedes have depth to win with Hamilton
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Even without his loyal and dependable race engineer, Peter Bonnington, Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team on Sunday demonstrated a flair for conjuring victories out of unpromising situations and a strength in depth unmatched by their rivals. In claiming his 10th win of the season and the 83rd of his career, to move within eight of Michael Schumacher's record 91 victories, Hamilton overcame both his own doubts about his chances at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and those of his team.

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff had described the high-altitude challenge as representing the team's worst of the season before the race -- but left Mexico City with a broad grin of near-amazement. Without 'Bono' nearby to talk him through testing moments in an unpredictable contest, this had looked a more than a tricky assignment for the defending five-time champion. The unflappable engineer was back in Britain for a medical procedure that will see him also miss this week's United States Grand Prix where Hamilton is likely to claim his sixth world title.

In Mexico, Mercedes shuffled their technical pack, did their homework, took a few calculated risks and won with a strategic flourish, thanks to chief tactician James Vowles. Marcus Dudley, filling in for Bono, "stepped up to the plate", said Hamilton, while his replacement as performance engineer Dom Riefstahl also shone. "Bono has been with me for seven years, so it's the longest working relationship that I've had with an engineer," said Hamilton.

"It definitely feels weird coming knowing that we've experienced so much together and achieved so much together, but he's here with us in spirit and he's worked so hard, along with Marcus, who has done a fantastic job." Dudley's role on Sunday was a key part of their triumph. He and Vowles saw that Daniel Ricciardo was having only low levels of wear on his hard tyres and chose to bring Hamilton in early to pit for a set of the same. It was a risk, they knew, but one - like a similar decision in Hungary in August - that worked.

- Century up for Mercedes - Hamilton was concerned and said so, but reassurance from the steady Dudley and Vowles helped the 34-year-old Briton concentrate on completing a 47-lap final stint as the man who drove to Mercedes' 100th Formula One triumph. For Dudley, it was a glorious win on debut on the pit wall.

"You've done a fantastic job, man," Hamilton told Dudley. "You both did. Thank you."

Wolff put their triumph into some perspective. "He (Dudley) did a phenomenal job. It's not easy, managing Lewis in the race, but it shows that we have a strength - a deep strength - in the team."

Mercedes' win came a fortnight after the team had sealed an unprecedented sixth consecutive double with the constructors' and drivers' championships, leaving Hamilton to fend off his team-mate Valtteri Bottas for a personal sixth drivers' crown. Bottas finished a strong third on Sunday, 24 hours after hobbling out of a heavy crash in the final minutes of qualifying.

The sixth title party is likely, bar unforeseen happenings, to be held on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin where Hamilton has won five times since the event was launched in 2012. He need only finish in the top eight to delight his army of American fans and the sport's American owners, Liberty Media, who are seeking further races in Miami and Las Vegas.

"The track is fantastic and has been a good hunting ground for me," said Hamilton. "So I am excited and who knows if we can get the job done."

His humility was commendable and built from respect for Bottas who is sure to be the first to congratulate him in Texas on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the groups...

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid 20, Dilshad 22, Shahrukh 20 and Farman 24, all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Num...

UK train firm searches for missing rare violin

London, Oct 28 AFP A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019