Report: Redskins now open to trading LT Williams

The Washington Redskins are now open to pursuing a trade involving hold-out left tackle Trent Williams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday. The reports suggests the Redskins have started the process at looking at potential suitors ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Redskins are seeking a first-round pick for Williams, who is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. "It's interesting when all these reports come up and come out. They're stories, some have credence, some don't, and I look at the trade deadline in terms of our organization whatever happens, happens," Redskins coach Bill Callahan said on Monday.

"I'm not privy to anything of that nature at this juncture. So a lot of it's hypothetical, and so if I had something to report, I would. But to speculate, it wouldn't be fair to anybody, fans, players it would be disrespectful to our players number one and also our fan base. So again I would never say anything to indicate or show in any term what we're thinking about from a trade perspective. So that's a little bit different for us." The Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in Williams, who is said to be unhappy with the Redskins' medical staff after a tumor scare this past offseason. A growth on his head was removed, but it was not considered to be a serious issue.

Williams requested a trade earlier this season, but the team elected to outlast his holdout instead, which has been unsuccessful. The 31-year-old Williams is also said to want an "alteration" to his contract. The former fourth overall pick has two years left on a five-year, $66 million deal.

