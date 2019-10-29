International Development News
Rockets' Green out for six months after knee surgery

  Reuters
  Houston
  Updated: 29-10-2019 06:27 IST
  Created: 29-10-2019 06:24 IST
Guard Gerald Green, a key reserve for the Houston Rockets the past two seasons, will miss the entire regular season after having surgery Monday to repair a broken left foot. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced that Green will be out for six months, which would cover the rest of the regular season that began last week. Green was hurt during an Oct. 10 preseason game against the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, Japan.

ESPN cited a source saying that Green was still unlikely to return even if Houston goes deep into the postseason. The foot ailment kept Green out of the Rockets' first two games, a 117-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and a 126-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston completed its three-game, season-opening homestand Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets probably will apply for a disabled player exception in order to find a replacement for Green. However, with his salary at $2.56 million for the season, the exception isn't likely to yield much quality. Green, 33, appeared in 73 games last season, all off the bench, and averaged 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists. The prior season, he put up 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game as a Houston reserve.

He previously played for the Boston Celtics (two stints), the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks, the then-New Jersey Nets, the Indiana Pacers, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. Green also played one game for Houston in 2007-08 before rejoining the Rockets in 2017-18.

