International Development News
Development News Edition

Pistons top Pacers again on Rose's late basket

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 07:16 IST
Pistons top Pacers again on Rose's late basket
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Christian Wood scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench and Derrick Rose overcame a cold shooting night to score the go-ahead basket in the final minute as the host Detroit Pistons defeated the Indiana Pacers for the second time in six nights, 96-94, on Monday. Andre Drummond supplied 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Luke Kennard tossed in 14 points for Detroit, which had lost its last two games. Bruce Brown added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Rose scored 10 on 4-for-16 shooting with six assists off the bench.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers, who dropped to 0-3, with 21 points and 14 rebounds. T.J. Warren had 19 points and five steals, Myles Turner scored 16 points, and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points and 11 assists. The Pistons led 59-53 at halftime as Wood contributed 11 points off the bench.

The Pacers converted a couple of Pistons turnovers into layups during the course of the third quarter but Wood allowed Detroit to maintain its advantage. He made two 3-pointers and a bucket in the lane during a 3:20 span to give the Pistons a 76-65 lead with 3:05 left in the third. The Pistons took a 78-71 advantage into the final quarter. Detroit went scoreless for more than three minutes early in the fourth as Indiana whittled its deficit from nine to two. Sabonis capped that spurt off with a three-point play.

A Brogdon basket midway through the quarter cut the Pistons' lead to 86-85. Warren's floater with 2:53 left gave Indiana its first lead at 91-90. Warren then drilled a 3-pointer after an offensive rebound to make it a four-point advantage.

Kennard answered with a 3 and Warren then traveled to give the ball back to Detroit. Rose missed on a drive but Brogdon misfired a 3 on the other end. Rose finally converted a layup with 28.3 seconds left to give Detroit a 95-94 edge. Indiana missed two long tries on its next possession before fouling Kennard, who made the first free throw and missed the second. Drummond's tap-in on the miss was waved off for offensive goaltending.

Warren's 3-point desperation try at the buzzer fell short.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubiskys two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel,...

Wellington-based JRNY carving out a niche in InsurTech market

The wellington-based company, JRNY, is carving out a niche in the Insurance Technology InsurTech market.In the last month alone JRNY has racked up a number of accolades, including being named One to Watch by Deloitte at the Fast 50 Rising S...

UPDATE 2-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

California regulators said on Monday they will open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks....

Direct flights to Los Angeles to turbocharge NZ tourism industry

Christchurch Airport predicts just announced direct flights between Christchurch and Los Angeles will turbocharge tourism value to New Zealand.American Airlines, in association with Qantas, will operate the new service three times a week fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019