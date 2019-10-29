International Development News
Steelers rally to beat winless Dolphins

Steelers rally to beat winless Dolphins
Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes and James Conner rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown Monday as the Pittsburgh Steelers erased an early two-touchdown deficit to beat the winless Miami Dolphins 27-14. Rudolph, in his return from a concussion, was 20 of 36 for 251 yards and an interception, with scoring passes to Diontae Johnson and, for the go-ahead points, to JuJu Smith-Schuster at 3:16 of the third quarter for Pittsburgh (3-4). Minkah Fitzpatrick had two interceptions.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 21 of 34 passing for 190 yards, the two interceptions, and touchdowns to Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns for Miami (0-7). On Pittsburgh's first possession, Xavien Howard picked off a Rudolph pass, setting up the Dolphins at the Steelers 26. That drive ended with Ryan Fitzpatrick's out pass to Wilson and a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers' next possession started off well enough, with Conner's 25-yard run to the Miami 45, the team's longest run of the season. But Pittsburgh eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Dolphins 37. Miami converted that into a 14-0 lead when Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Hurns for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:34 left in the first quarter, with Hurns breaking four tackles on his way to the end zone.

In the second quarter, Chris Boswell cut into the lead with a 42-yard field goal to make it 14-3. Minkah Fitzpatrick -- who was acquired by Pittsburgh in a September trade with Miami -- intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick at midfield with 1:13 left in the first half. On third and 20, Rudolph and Johnson hooked up on a 45-yard touchdown play to make it 14-10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Boswell missed what would have been a career-long 54-yard field goal after being 12 for 12 this year. Minkah Fitzpatrick struck for his second interception, at the Steelers 3, setting up a 12-play scoring drive. Smith-Schuster went up over Miami's Chris Lammons in tight coverage to make a 26-yard touchdown catch for a 17-14 Pittsburgh lead.

In the fourth quarter, Conner's 9-yard scoring run up the middle extended the lead to 24-17, and Boswell's 41-yarder made it 27-17.

