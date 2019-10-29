International Development News
Nuggets run past Kings, remain unbeaten

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sacramento
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:34 IST
Gary Harris contributed a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer, to an 11-0, third-quarter burst that allowed the Nuggets to overtake the host Sacramento Kings before Denver held on for a 101-94 victory Monday night. Playing the front end of a back-to-back, the Nuggets managed to give 10 players at least 17 minutes apiece and no one more than 31 while remaining unbeaten on the season at 3-0.

The Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Richaun Holmes recorded a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double to pace the Kings, who fell to 0-4.

Sacramento held the upper hand most of the first half and retained a 65-58 advantage in the fourth minute of the third period before the Nuggets took charge. Will Barton, Nicola Jokic and Paul Millsap joined with Harris on the game-changing run that put Denver up for good at 69-65.

The Nuggets went on to lead 77-70 by quarter's end and extended the advantage to 90-78 with 5:47 to play before Sacramento made a late run. Holmes converted a De'Aaron Fox lob into an alley-oop dunk as the Kings rallied within 90-87 with 2:51 to play.

Holmes added a free throw with 2:20 to go to cut the gap to two before Barton and Jokic hit consecutive shots inside 2:00 to kill the threat. Harris finished with 17 points and Jamal Murray a team-high 18 to pace a balanced Denver attack. Barton added 13 points and Mason Plumlee 10.

Jokic was held to nine points, but managed 13 rebounds in just 28 foul-plagued minutes. The Nuggets won despite shooting just 36.7 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3-point range.

Fox had 20 points and a game-high nine assists to support Holmes for the Kings, who outshot the Nuggets both overall (39.6 percent) and on 3-point tries (32.4 percent), but were outrebounded 54-48. Plumlee had five of Denver's 19 offensive boards, which helped the visitors gain a 98-91 advantage in shot attempts.

Nemanja Bjelica (12) and Harrison Barnes (12) also scored in double figures for the Kings. Buddy Hield hit just two of his 13 field-goal attempts and wound up with five points.

