Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque appointed as Bangladesh captains as Hasan banned

Cricketers Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah have been appointed as Bangladesh captains for Test and T20 formats of the game respectively, according to media reports. The reports come just hours after former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended earlier in the day after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code.

Mominul Haque is expected to take over the reins of the Bangladeshi cricket team as it goes up against India in a 2-match Test series next month. Haque is an all-rounder and knows his way around with both bat and ball.

Haque had replaced Shakib Al Hasan earlier as well. He was picked as a replacement for the injured Hasan for the first two ODIs against West Indies in November 2012, it was also his debut in international cricket. He made his Test debut for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Galle on March 8, 2013.

Mahmudullah, who is set to take over the reins of Bangladesh T20 team, is also perceived as an all-rounder. He started off as a bowler and later converted into a batsman, who has even led the team to victory a couple of times.

