Report: Patriots to release K Nugent

The New England Patriots will release veteran kicker Mike Nugent, Albert Breer of MMQB reported Tuesday. The Patriots signed Nugent on Oct. 3 after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a left hip injury. In four games, he made 5 of 8 field goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra points.

His longest made field goal was 37 yards. On Sunday in a win over Cleveland, the Browns blocked Nugent's 29-yard attempt, and he also missed from 34 yards out.

Among the kickers the Patriots previously worked out were Nick Folk, Kai Forbath, Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh and Matthew Wright. The 37-year-old Nugent is 258 of 319 (80.9 percent) from field goal-range and 378 of 393 (96.2 percent) on extra-point tries in 168 career contests for the Patriots, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders.

