International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Gatland rings the changes for his final match

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:14 IST
Rugby-Gatland rings the changes for his final match
Image Credit: pixabay

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made nine changes to his side to play New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup third-place playoff match on Friday -- his last game in charge after 12 years.

With Wales edged out by South Africa in the semi-finals, Gatland, who has four players unavailable through injury, has given some of the less-used squad members a start in the match. Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new halfback partnership, while Owen Watkin features alongside Jonathan Davies in midfield.

Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis come into the starting side in the front row to join Ken Owens, while Adam Beard returns to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row. James Davies comes into the back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty. Winger Josh Adams, the tournament's leading try scorer with six, remains in the back three alongside Owen Lane, who comes in on the wing, and Hallam Amos at fullback.

Lane will be making his tournament debut after joining the squad last week to replace the injured Josh Navidi. Tomas Francis, George North, and Aaron Wainwright were unavailable through injury, as was Leigh Halfpenny due to concussion. Wales team: 15-Hallam Amos, 14-Owen Lane, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Rhys Patchell, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-James Davies, 6-Justin Tipuric, 5-Alun Wyn Jones(captain), 4-Adam Beard, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Nicky Smith. Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Wyn Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Hadleigh Parkes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the leagues top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man adva...

England wary of World Cup backlash from Black Caps

Wellington, Oct 29 AFP England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the Twenty20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday. The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defe...

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

HOUSTON -- Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 13 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston A...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy likely lost further ground in third quarter

The U.S. economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019