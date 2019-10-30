International Development News
Development News Edition

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:32 IST
Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 1/3 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Rendon finished 3-for-4, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning and a two-run double in the ninth.

The result extended a historic run for road teams, who have won each game of this Fall Classic, a first in postseason history for that specific feat. The Nationals will send Game 1 starter and ace right-hander Max Scherzer to the mound Wednesday in the finale. He will be opposed by Astros right-hander Zack Greinke. Scherzer, a late scratch prior to Game 5 due to neck spasms, declared himself fit for Game 7 after throwing in the outfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs and three hard-hit balls in the first inning, but he blanked the Astros for the remainder of his outing. He wound up yielding five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. After Strasburg retired the first batter in the ninth, Sean Doolittle entered and set down two of the next three hitters to even the series.

George Springer greeted Strasburg with a double off the left-field scoreboard on the first pitch of the first. Following a wild pitch, the Astros erased a 1-0 deficit when Springer scored on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly. One out later, Alex Bregman delivered a solo homer to left field, with Strasburg eluding additional damage when Juan Soto caught a 364-foot blast from Yuli Gurriel at the wall in left-center. Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (0-2) allowed an opposite-field, run-scoring single to Rendon in the first. Excluding his perfect frame in the second, Verlander labored over his five-inning stint. He stranded two runners in the third inning and two more in the fourth but surrendered solo homers to Adam Eaton and Soto in the fifth, with Soto smacking a 413-foot blast to right for a 3-2 lead.

Verlander allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with a season-low three strikeouts and fell to 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA over seven career World Series starts. Rendon rendered a controversial umpiring decision moot with his first homer of the series in the seventh. Trea Turner was ruled out on interference when he clipped Gurriel, who was stretching while making a play at first base. Two batters later, Rendon belted a two-run homer off Astros right-hander Will Harris, marking the first run Harris allowed following 10 scoreless appearances in this year's postseason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Springboks coach impressed with balance of England pack attack

South Africa forwards coach Matt Proudfoot had a similar reaction to the rest of the rugby world watching England destroy New Zealand in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup last week - open-mouthed awe.England beat the two-times defending...

Naxalites set three trucks on fire in Jharkhand

Naxalites of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC, a splinter group of the CPI Maoist, set fire to three trucks in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The Naxalites set the three trucks on fire at ...

Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes

Washington, Oct 30 AP Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced tough questioning from senators on Tuesday about two crashes of 737 Max jets and whether the company concealed information about a critical flight system from regulators. We have made...

Petronet LNG shares surge 7 pc after September quarter results

Petronet LNG shares gained nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter on back of improved margins. Shares of the company advanced 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 on the BSE.On th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019