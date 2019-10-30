International Development News
Development News Edition

Ganguly took right step to revive Test cricket: Kohli's former coach

India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Wednesday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's decision for scheduling the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 13:37 IST
Ganguly took right step to revive Test cricket: Kohli's former coach
Rajkumar Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Wednesday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's decision for scheduling the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. "It is a very good decision. Sourav Ganguly has taken the right step in trying to revive Test cricket in the country. We saw in the recent series against South Africa that the crowd did not turn up in big numbers," Sharma told ANI.

"It is important to try out new things in trying to revive Test cricket and this decision by Ganguly is a good one. It's a nice thing that a person like Ganguly is in charge of the BCCI," he added. After getting the approval of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played under lights with a pink ball from November 22 to 26

According to Sharma, players would not get the proper time to prepare for the day/night Test as they have not played one yet. "From the player's point of view, I can say that maybe they won't be prepared for the match as the day/night Test is played with a pink ball. If the players were given proper time to prepare for the pink ball, it would have been nice. Players might find it difficult to adapt to the pink ball as it swings more than the red ball," Sharma said.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, after accepting three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code on Tuesday. Sharma said that Shakib's suspension is very unfortunate and a big blow for Bangla Tigers.

"It's a big blow and it is very unfortunate. Players are given classes from the U-16 days on as to how to tackle corruption and the procedures for reporting it. He made a mistake on not reporting it, it is unfortunate and it is a big blow for Bangladesh as he is the number one all-rounder," Sharma said. "India has an advantage in the series. The team has shown consistent performance, but Bangladesh can surprise us and the side needs to be on their toes at every time," he added.

Bangladesh will start their India tour with three T20I followed by two Test matches, the first T20I will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 3. Delhi's air quality is in 'very poor' level after Diwali and according to Sharma BCCI need to think about this as it will affect players health.

"It is unfortunate that Delhi has such pollution at the current time. BCCI might need to think about this going ahead, they should not hold matches in the capital at this time going ahead as the health of the players is paramount," Sharma said. (ANI)

Also Read: Being BCCI President, a great honour: Sourav Ganguly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Rugby-"Southern Slam" would make English World Cup win greatest ever - Dallaglio

If England were to complete the first Southern Slam by beating South Africa in Saturdays Rugby World Cup final, it would be the greatest performance by any of the winners to date, former champion Lawrence Dallaglio says.Having dispatched Au...

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 Held in Greece

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The international beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019, Season 9 was held successfully in the beautiful Halkidi island, Greece under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Greece and GNTO with...

Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.The pan-European ST...

Security guard robbed, 1 held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a security guard at knifepoint after beating him and later tying him in a bid to loot a factory where he worked in outer Delhis Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. Two policeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019