REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it wants Tokyo to understand the reasons why it is switching the 2020 Games marathon to the northern city of Sapporo, a decision that has infuriated the capital's governor Yuriko Koike.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/ Nationals rally past controversial call in World Series

The Washington Nationals turned a controversial call against them into a motivational surge on Tuesday when they battled back from misfortune to even the World Series and force a deciding Game Seven. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Sevilla Valencia play Sevilla in La Liga.

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Liverpool v Arsenal Liverpool play Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BMG-REPORT/ (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Cup and we provide a wrapup of all the day's matches.

30 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-GEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Genoa Juventus host Genoa in a Serie A match

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Chelsea v Manchester United Chelsea play Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

30 Oct 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LEG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Leganes Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga.

30 Oct 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa announce team to face England in World Cup final South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face England in World Cup final.

31 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England announce team to face South Africa

England coach Eddie Jones announces team to face South Africa in the World Cup final. 31 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ Rugby Union - List of previous World Cup finals

List of previous Rugby World Cup finals ahead of Saturday's title decider between England and South Africa. 31 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - 'Outstanding' Erasmus always destined to be a top coach – Fleck

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus' outstanding rugby brain and ability to sell a game-plan to his players has been the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Springboks, according to former teammate Robbie Fleck. 31 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Wales - News conferences & training

Preview as New Zealand play Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final at the Tokyo Stadium. 31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

31 Oct GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship first round First-round coverage of new PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course on the island of Bermuda.

31 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the third round of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day five of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 31 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (TV) Horse racing - Breeders' Cup - Preview

Santa Anita Park and race organisers prepare to host the Breeders' Cup. 31 Oct

