International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:28 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET
Image Credit: Pixabay

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it wants Tokyo to understand the reasons why it is switching the 2020 Games marathon to the northern city of Sapporo, a decision that has infuriated the capital's governor Yuriko Koike.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/ Nationals rally past controversial call in World Series

The Washington Nationals turned a controversial call against them into a motivational surge on Tuesday when they battled back from misfortune to even the World Series and force a deciding Game Seven. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Sevilla Valencia play Sevilla in La Liga.

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Liverpool v Arsenal Liverpool play Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BMG-REPORT/ (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Cup and we provide a wrapup of all the day's matches.

30 Oct 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-GEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Genoa Juventus host Genoa in a Serie A match

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup - Chelsea v Manchester United Chelsea play Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

30 Oct 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LEG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Leganes Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga.

30 Oct 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa announce team to face England in World Cup final South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face England in World Cup final.

31 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England announce team to face South Africa

England coach Eddie Jones announces team to face South Africa in the World Cup final. 31 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ Rugby Union - List of previous World Cup finals

List of previous Rugby World Cup finals ahead of Saturday's title decider between England and South Africa. 31 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - 'Outstanding' Erasmus always destined to be a top coach – Fleck

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus' outstanding rugby brain and ability to sell a game-plan to his players has been the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Springboks, according to former teammate Robbie Fleck. 31 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Wales - News conferences & training

Preview as New Zealand play Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final at the Tokyo Stadium. 31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

31 Oct GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship first round First-round coverage of new PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course on the island of Bermuda.

31 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the third round of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day five of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 31 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (TV) Horse racing - Breeders' Cup - Preview

Santa Anita Park and race organisers prepare to host the Breeders' Cup. 31 Oct

Also Read: WorkBoard Announces Deeper Jira Integration to Bring Team OKRs into Developers' Jira Experience

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chile´s President Pinera says Chile will suspend hosting of APEC and COP25

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday Chile would suspend the hosting of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest....

Sardesai slams Goa govt over its 'policy paralysis'

Goa Forward Party GPF president Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led state governments policy paralysis has adversely affected the economy of the coastal state. The former deputy Chief Minister chaired the GPFs state execut...

Approving PM Johnson's Brexit deal would be top priority of Conservative govt -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons first priority if his Conservative Party wins a majority at a planned December election will be to get his Brexit deal approved by parliament, his spokesman said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, lawmakers vote...

U.S. State Dept official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

President Donald Trumps nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the presidents personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019