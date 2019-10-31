International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Kolbe returns for South Africa in World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Kolbe returns for South Africa in World Cup final
Image Credit: Flickr

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the starting side for the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after he recovered from an ankle injury. Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with an ankle problem and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales.

"Cheslin is fit and he is back in the team," Erasmus told a news conference on Thursday. "We were a bit nervous when we lost him for the semi-final, but the nice thing about the squad ... is that we have a lot of depth. "Cheslin is world-class and he has shown that whenever he has played for us."

Kolbe is the only change to South Africa's squad with Erasmus sticking to a massive pack and having six forwards on the bench to bring on as replacements in the second half. Captain Siya Kolisi will earn his 50th test cap in the final, where he will be expected to compete with England's twin opensides Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.

Replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who on Wednesday was named as a contender for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year award, and the versatile Frans Steyn are the only two replacement backs. Steyn is the only player in the squad to have appeared in a World Cup final before, having been part of the side that beat England in 2007 final and Erasmus said earlier in the week his calming influence would be vital.

South Africa: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Francois Louw, 22-Herschel Jantjies, 23-Frans Steyn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the teams urgency during the fina...

China Oct factory activity shrinks for sixth month - official PMI

Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October, official data showed on Thursday, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years.The official P...

UPDATE 1-Second minister resigns from Japan PM's cabinet over alleged scandal

Japans justice minister stepped down on Thursday - the second resignation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abes newly formed cabinet in less than a week - after a media report that his office gave out gifts such as potatoes and corn to constituen...

Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesdays road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019