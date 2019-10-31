International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 10:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title
Image Credit: Twitter (@Nationals)

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title in a Fall Classic unlike any other. The Astros got a dominant outing from starting pitcher Zack Greinke and took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning but that was where the visiting Nationals finally struck back, grabbing a lead they would not relinquish.

When the final out was recorded, Nationals players streamed onto the field from the dugout and bullpen, tossing their gloves into the air with arms raised in celebration while the orange-clad crowd inside Houston's Minute Maid Park watched in silence. For the Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches to a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record.

"I believe in these guys and they believe in each other. The biggest thing for us is never quit," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez. "We were 19 and 31 – we didn't quit then and we weren't going to quit now." Anthony Rendon kicked off the Nationals rally in the seventh with a solo shot off Greinke, and Howie Kendrick came up with a go-ahead two-run blast off Astros reliever Will Harris two batters later.

The Nationals, who faced elimination five times during the postseason, added another run in the eighth and then put the game out of reach with a two-run ninth inning before closer Daniel Hudson retired the side. "We stuck together – I know that. We had nothing left to lose, people had written us off," said Rendon. "We just kept fighting and were happy to come out on top."

The victory set off celebrations in Washington, a city whose last World Series victory came in 1924 when the Senators defeated the New York Giants.

GREINKE DELIVERS

In the first World Series Game Seven to feature former Cy Young winners as opposing starters, it was the Astros who struck first when Cuban first baseman Yuli Gurriel belted a solo home run off Nationals starter Max Scherzer in the second inning. Greinke, who Houston acquired in a July trade, faced the minimum 13 batters through 4-1/3 innings before finally surrendering a walk to Howie Kendrick.

Right-hander Greinke, who showcased incredible control of every aspect of his game for most of the night and even chipped in with five fielding assists, walked one batter after surrendering the Rendon homer and then left the game. Scherzer, who had a cortisone shot to help alleviate the neck and back spasms that caused him to miss his scheduled start on Sunday's Game Five, gave up seven hits and two runs over five innings.

By clinching the title in Houston, the result marked the first time in any American professional sport where all seven games in a best-of-seven series were won on the road. The game also brought an end to a World Series that early on saw the Astros deal with controversy over a since-fired front office member who taunted a group of female journalists in the team's clubhouse.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who gave up a combined four runs over 14-1/3 innings during his two starts, was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series. "It's just surreal – and to be able to do it with this group of guys is something special," said Strasburg, who earned wins on the road in both his starts, including a do-or-die Game Six.

"Guys went out there and scored some runs for me. It was a big team win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on Thursday went on a short break from cricket due to mental health issues and will be replaced by DArcy Short in the national Twenty20 squad. According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell told the teams support...

David E Kelley, John Stamos team up for 'Big Shots' series at Disney+

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley will write a new comedy drama for Disney, with actor John Stamos attached as a lead. The 10-episode show, titled Big Shots, has received a series order from Disney and in addition to writing, Kelley wi...

Hornets drop host Kings to 0-5 to start season

Rookie PJ Washington recorded 23 points and eight rebounds, and Terry Rozier added 22 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Sacramento Kings 118-111 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk added 18 points off the bench and Miles Bridges ...

Cricket-Morgan to decide England future after T20 World Cup in Australia

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next years Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said. Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019