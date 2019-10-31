International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tokyo 2020 golf must be moved because of heat, politician tells IOC

A well-known Japanese politician has called on Olympic chief Thomas Bach to move the Tokyo 2020 golf tournaments to somewhere cooler, saying keeping them in their planned location would be irresponsible because of the heat. The stifling heat of the Tokyo summer has already prompted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to insist organizers move next year's marathon and race walking events to the cooler northern island of Hokkaido. NHL notebook: Penguins’ Malkin eager to return

Pittsburgh star forward Evgeni Malkin is closing in on returning to the Penguins' lineup. Malkin, who has been sidelined since Oct. 5 due to a lower-body injury, is hoping to be on the ice Saturday when the Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers. NBA notebook: Hawks' Young to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. According to multiple reports, the injury was not serious enough to require an MRI. NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the team's urgency during the final drive of the first half Sunday in a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title. For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record. Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles

Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport. But the bipartisan bill, which would end the use of drugs on race day and establish a national anti-doping authority, faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. QB Allen set for NFL debut as Broncos host Browns

The Cleveland Browns believe they have their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Their opponent on Sunday will debut its sixth starter at that position since future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Brandon Allen will take his first regular-season NFL snap when the Broncos host the Browns this week, after Denver announced Joe Flacco will miss time with a herniated disc in his neck. Allen, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2016 and also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' roster, got the nod to lead the 2-6 Broncos. Nationals beat long odds in magical World Series run

The Washington Nationals fought back from deficits, overcame a series of injuries and fended off a long list of powerful opponents on the way to capturing their first Major League Baseball World Series title. Washington’s 6-2 Game Seven victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday was symbolic of the team’s journey this season. Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand on Wednesday, the NBA team announced, marking the latest setback in a tough start to the new season for the franchise. The two-times NBA Most Valuable Player was injured when he landed heavily while driving to the basket during the third quarter of the team's 121-110 home defeat by the Phoenix Suns. 'This is going to sting': Bitter disappointment for heavy-favorite Houston

With a 2-0 lead and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke putting up a strong showing in front of a fired-up, home turf Game 7 crowd, a second World Series title appeared more tantalizingly close than ever for the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. But it began to fall apart in the seventh inning, following a controversial call to pull Greinke, their high-profile trade deadline acquisition, after he gave up a solo homer and a walk against the Nationals in the top of the inning.

