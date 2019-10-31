International Development News
Development News Edition

WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:41 IST
WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday

WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI)A total of 18 teams will becompeting for the top honours in Western India FootballAssociation's (WIFA) Women's Football League 2019-2020, whichis scheduled to commence at Cooperage Grounds here on Friday

The tournament will feature 11 teams from Mumbai,four from Pune, two from Kolhapur and one from Satara, and isscheduled to conclude on December 22

Mumbai's Bodyline SC will clash with Pune's DeccanXI in the opening Group-A match, which is set to kick-off at 2pm, a WIFA statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainty over UN talks must not delay climate action, green groups say

A surprise decision by Chile, rocked by violent unrest, to withdraw as host of Decembers U.N. climate conference risks throwing international efforts to ramp up action on global warming, of course, environmentalists and rights activists fe...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee was...

EU urges 'appropriate language' after Serb leader comment

The EU said Thursday it expects world leaders to use appropriate language, after Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic was caught on camera joking about the blocs diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini kissing the Kosovo president. As Mogherini g...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019