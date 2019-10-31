WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI)A total of 18 teams will becompeting for the top honours in Western India FootballAssociation's (WIFA) Women's Football League 2019-2020, whichis scheduled to commence at Cooperage Grounds here on Friday

The tournament will feature 11 teams from Mumbai,four from Pune, two from Kolhapur and one from Satara, and isscheduled to conclude on December 22

Mumbai's Bodyline SC will clash with Pune's DeccanXI in the opening Group-A match, which is set to kick-off at 2pm, a WIFA statement said.

