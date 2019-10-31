WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday
WIFA Women's Football League kicks off Friday Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI)A total of 18 teams will becompeting for the top honours in Western India FootballAssociation's (WIFA) Women's Football League 2019-2020, whichis scheduled to commence at Cooperage Grounds here on Friday
The tournament will feature 11 teams from Mumbai,four from Pune, two from Kolhapur and one from Satara, and isscheduled to conclude on December 22
Mumbai's Bodyline SC will clash with Pune's DeccanXI in the opening Group-A match, which is set to kick-off at 2pm, a WIFA statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score 200
Moving car catches fire in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, driver safe
Hazare: Jaiswal's double century helps Mumbai beat Jharkhand
Hazare: Jaiswal's double century helps Mumbai beat Jharkhand
Six men booked for stealing water worth crores in south Mumbai