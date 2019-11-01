International Development News
Development News Edition

Diamondbacks tab Herges as pitching coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 00:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 00:01 IST
Diamondbacks tab Herges as pitching coach
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Arizona Diamondbacks tabbed Matt Herges to be their new pitching coach on Thursday. Herges, 49, spent the past two seasons as bullpen coach of the San Francisco Giants.

Herges replaces Mike Butcher, who was dismissed following the 2019 season after four seasons with the club. The Diamondbacks ranked 12th in the majors in ERA (4.25) last season. Herges spent 11 seasons in the majors as a reliever from 1999-2009 and went 43-35 with 34 saves and a 3.91 ERA in 567 appearances (four starts). He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1999-2001), Montreal Expos (2002), San Diego Padres (2003), Giants (2003-05), Diamondbacks (2005), Florida Marlins (2006), Colorado Rockies (2007-09) and Cleveland Indians (2009).

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was manager of Triple-A Columbus in the Indians' organization in 2009 when Herges made 11 appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IS names Baghdadi successor, threatens US: statement

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. We mourn you... commander of the faithful, said Abu Hamza al-Qu...

Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck

Police say a woman has been found dead with an 8-foot-long 2.4-meter-long python wrapped around her neck at a snake-laden home in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground, Indiana, ...

UPDATE 7-Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

A deeply divided U.S. House of Representatives took a major step in the effort to impeach President Donald Trump on Thursday when lawmakers approved rules for the next, more public, stage in the Democratic-led inquiry into Trumps attempt to...

'Hero" dog to get a White House homecoming: Trump

The hero dog wounded in the US commando raid that culminated in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is getting a White House homecoming next week, President Donald Trump said Thursday. Trump revealed that the military dog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019