Pacers C Turner (ankle) listed as week-to-week

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is week-to-week after spraining his right ankle in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Indiana's 118-108 road win. Turner finished with seven points and two rebounds.

The 2015 first-round pick and reigning NBA leader in blocked shots is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.3 blocks in four starts this season. The Pacers also said Thursday that third-year point guard Edmond Sumner has a non-displaced fracture of the third metacarpal on his right hand. No surgery is required and he'll be re-examined in three weeks.

Sumner is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in three games (two starts) this season.

