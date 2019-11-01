International Development News
Lakers' Kuzma slated to make season debut Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is set to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Kuzma missed the Lakers' first four games due to a stress reaction in his left foot, and only a setback would cause him not to play against the Mavericks.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said the training staff is limiting Kuzma to 20 minutes of playing time. Kuzma practiced with the Lakers on Thursday prior to the team's flight to Dallas. The previous day, he practiced with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

"Yesterday was kind of the most running I've done, so to wake up and not really have too much discomfort was a good sign," Kuzma told reporters on Thursday. "Getting out here and doing the same thing (on Thursday), and so hopefully it's the same for tomorrow's game." Kuzma, 24, sustained the injury in August while with Team USA in advance of the FIBA World Cup. The injury caused him to sit out the World Cup, and he has been working to keep his strength while rehabbing the foot.

"It's going to take him a little bit to get into game shape," Lakers forward LeBron James told reporters. "He hasn't played since USA Basketball when he had the stress reaction. Obviously he's been training and working out, but like I always tell you guys, there's no substitution for game fatigue and game stamina. That will come, though. It's great to have him back on the floor." Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 70 games (68 starts) last season, his second in the NBA.

