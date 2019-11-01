International Development News
Development News Edition

Melbourne Stars signs Pat Brown for BBL

Melbourne Stars, a Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, on Thursday signed England seamer Pat Brown for the upcoming sixth edition.

  • ANI
  • |
  • West Midlands
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:43 IST
Melbourne Stars signs Pat Brown for BBL
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars, a Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, on Thursday signed England seamer Pat Brown for the upcoming sixth edition. The right-handed bowler is replacing South African legend Dale Steyn, who is available for the first six games, in an overseas player slot.

Acknowledging the development, Brown in an official statement said, "I've signed for the last eight games, replacing Dale Steyn, an absolute legend, so no big shoes to fill there then." "It's going to be nice to test and challenge myself in different conditions against different players and as an overseas player," he added.

The Worcestershire paceman will play the final eight group games for the Stars in the upcoming edition. Last season, the team finished runners-up in the BBL after being beaten by Melbourne Renegades in the final.

Stars will start their BBL campaign against Brisbane Heat at Queensland on December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against withdrawal limits restrictions

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea against withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank. The Bench comprising of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Haris...

Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected

A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhis Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to passenger movement being restricted for a few hours and roads outside the high-security complex blocked, officials said. The bla...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Friday its air defences downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the groups military spokesman said.The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019