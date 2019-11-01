International Development News
Development News Edition

AIFF signs MOU with German Football Association

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:05 IST
AIFF signs MOU with German Football Association
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its German counterpart, DFB, here on Friday. The signing of the agreement coincided with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India.

Kushal Das, General Secretary AIFF, and Friedrich Curtius, General Secretary DFB, signed the document to formalize the relationship between the two football governing bodies. "The MoU covers a wide range of areas pertaining to Indian football such as coach education (including grassroots), talent scouting and promotion, deployment of professional referees to India, exchange between national teams and visit of DFB all-star team (if feasible), joint marketing initiatives and sports administration via discussions on their competition management solutions," said the AIFF in a statement.

"Football cooperation among states is also one of the agendas in respective Government's discussion," it added. Das expressed delight at joining hands with DFB.

"It is a great honor for AIFF to get into this agreement with DFB. I am sure this will immensely benefit Indian football significantly. "Germany is renowned for their footballing prowess, and the work done by them at the grassroots level stands out. The MoU represents a great opportunity to learn from their experience and expertise through mutual cooperation and collaboration," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 11th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on October 27th. Jennifer Lopez also wore ...

UPDATE 1-Dutch climate plans will miss targets - advisory body

The Netherlands - one of the European Unions biggest polluters - looks set to miss its own target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, its main environmental advisory body said on Friday.A recent raft of environmental i...

Economy facing serious stagnation; govt data is dodgy: Congress

The economy is headed for serious stagnation which is reflected by the RBI lowering GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal, the Congress said on Friday, while also questioning the governments data integrity. Speaking to the media here, ...

Germany's Merkel set for talks with Pompeo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks in Berlin next Friday, a government spokeswoman said, as US forces resumed border patrols in northeast Syria. Pompeos visit comes after Thursdays return b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019