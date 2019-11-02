Report: Cardinals release RB Morris

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran running back Alfred Morris on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The move comes a day after Thursday night's 28-25 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a contest in which newcomer Kenyan Drake had 162 scrimmage yards (110 rushing, 52 receiving) three days after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals' top two backs -- David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) -- missed the game with injuries. Coach Kliff Kingsbury feels both players will be available for Arizona's Nov. 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Morris, who was signed on Oct. 23, gained four yards on one carry against San Francisco. It was his lone carry with the team.

The eight-year veteran has rushed for 5,935 yards and 34 touchdowns in 105 NFL games (70 starts). The two-time Pro Bowler began his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Washington Redskins from 2012-14. Overall, he played four seasons with Washington, two with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the 49ers.

