Eagles 'optimistic' WR Jackson returns vs. Bears

  • Reuters
  • Philadelphia
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 04:51 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 04:49 IST
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is on track to make his return for Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, coach Doug Pederson said Friday. "I'm optimistic that he'll go," Pederson said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. The coach was quick to note that a final decision on Jackson will be made during the weekend. Jackson was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

"That's the plan right now," Jackson told reporters after practice Friday when asked if he will play. "It's definitely been a long process, so we'll see how it goes Sunday." Jackson has been sidelined with an abdominal injury sustained during the first half of Eagles' 24-20 Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15. The 32-year-old did not make a catch in that game after snagging eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening victory over the Washington Redskins.

He practiced all week on a limited basis, raising hopes that he would play this weekend. The Eagles brought back Jackson via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.

Jackson has recorded 597 receptions for 10,415 yards and 55 touchdowns in 155 career games with the Eagles, Redskins (2014-16) and Buccaneers (2017-18). The news is not so good when it comes to two other Eagles. Offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) have been ruled out. Pederson made those announcements Friday morning, before the team even took the field for practice.

The Eagles also listed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) as questionable.

