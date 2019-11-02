Roundup: MLB transactions

Cincinnati Reds: Picked up $5.5 million option for 2020 on infielder Freddy Galvis. Colorado Rockies: Promoted minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott to major league bullpen coach.

Kansas City Royals: Declined $23 million option on outfielder Alex Gordon, activating a $4 million buyout. Los Angeles Angels: Added Cubs third base coach Brian Butterfield and strength-and-conditioning coach Tim Buss to the staff of new manager Joe Maddon.

Miami Marlins: Declined 2020 $16 million option on infielder Starlin Castro, paying a $1 million buyout. Milwaukee Brewers: Catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas declined mutual options; first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin and utility man Cory Spangenberg elected free agency following outright assignments to Triple-A San Antonio.

New York Mets: Hired Carlos Beltran as manager. Philadelphia Phillies: Released utility man Jose Pirela, who reportedly will pursue an option to play in Japan.

Seattle Mariners: Claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Texas Rangers: Declined 2020 club options on catcher Welington Castillo ($8 million, $500,00 buyout) and right-handers Nate Jones ($3.75 million, $1.25 million buyout) and Shawn Kelley ($2.5 million, $250,000 buyout).

Washington Nationals: Declined 2020 $4 million mutual option on first baseman Matt Adams, paying a $1 million buyout.

