International Development News
Development News Edition

49ers LB Alexander out for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 08:10 IST
49ers LB Alexander out for season
Image Credit: pixabay

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle, the team confirmed Friday. Alexander was injured in San Francisco's 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He played 35 of 50 snaps before sitting out the fourth quarter for the 49ers, who have won their first eight games for the first time since beginning the 1990 campaign with a 10-0 mark.

Alexander tweeted Friday, "I'm built for this shhh! It's all part of the game! I sacrifice everything when I step in between the white line! Ima be Legendary! Everything happens for a reason! I'll be back!!!" Teammate Richard Sherman added on Twitter, "Heartbroken for my brother @kwon ..... this game put you through it man"

Alexander, 25, recorded 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a half-sack in eight games this season, his first in San Francisco after signing a four-year, $54 million contract. "Kwon has been great for us this year on the field and as a leader," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday morning. "I mean, you guys can feel (his energy). I think everyone watching it can feel it and our team feels it. That's how he is on game day, that's how he is on the practice field. The speed he plays with, he's been a great addition for us. It's going to be a tough loss."

Alexander has collected 414 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 54 career games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Buccaneers in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and...

Golf-Ryder Cup winner Weekley back in business in Bermuda

Former Ryder Cup player Boo Weekley is back on a leaderboard, more than a year after having a cancerous tumour removed from a shoulder and losing his status to play full-time on the PGA Tour. Fortified by a good day of fishing on the high s...

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to easy win over Magic

Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double and the Bucks used a big first half to breeze past the Magic 123-91 in Orlando on Friday night. The Bucks took full control of their first meeting with the Magic this season by outsco...

Pacers win second straight, avenge earlier loss to Cavs

Malcolm Brogdon posted 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, and Indiana overcame a poor 3-point performance to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 Friday night in Indianapo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019