Flyers down Devils in shootout 4-3

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 08:22 IST
Flyers down Devils in shootout 4-3
Philadelphia's Sean Couturier scored the only goal of the shootout Friday night as the Flyers edged the host New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J. Claude Giroux nearly won the game in the final seconds of overtime, but the rebound of his shot was shoveled out of the crease by the Devils' Jesper Bratt.

Oskar Lindblom, Couturier, and Joel Farabee scored in regulation for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Goalie Carter Hart recorded 23 saves before turning back all three shots he faced in the shootout. Wayne Simmonds, Sami Vatanen, and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, who have lost three in a row. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves.

Simmonds, playing his first game against the team for whom he played from 2011 until he was traded to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25, opened the scoring with a power-play goal 6:24 into the first. The Flyers tied the score a little more than four minutes later when Couturier's pass, which seemed intended for Travis Sanheim, sailed past the defenseman and to Lindblom, who tucked the puck into the right corner of the net.

Couturier forced the turnover that led to his go-ahead goal early in the second. After picking off a pass by Hall, Couturier then took a pass from Lindblom and fired a shot that was deflected by Blackwood before it bounced off Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson and into the net at the 7:26 mark. The Devils scored another power-play goal to tie the game a little more than seven minutes later when Vatanen's shot sailed past a screened Hart and banged off the top post with 5:32 left in the period.

Hall gave the Devils a lead with an impressive individual effort just before the midway point of the third. Travis Zajac won a faceoff deep in the New Jersey zone and the puck bounced to Hall, who eluded Farabee racing up the right side and then passed the puck between Braun's legs. Hall then moved around a sliding Shayne Gostisbehere and absorbed a hit to the back from Braun as he fired the shot that beat Hart with 10:02 left.

The Flyers tied the score just 91 seconds later when Farabee scored his first NHL goal.

