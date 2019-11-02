International Development News
Hellebuyck makes 51 saves as Jets stop Sharks

  Updated: 02-11-2019 11:19 IST
  Created: 02-11-2019 10:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the go-ahead goal at 18:36 of the third period, and Connor Hellebuyck made 51 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the host San Jose Sharks 3-2 Friday night. Gabriel Bourque and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who got back to .500 (7-7-0) despite star forward Patrik Laine missing his second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury.

Barclay Goodrow and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who took their fourth consecutive defeat and sixth in seven games. Goalie Martin Jones stopped 16 of 19 shots. Hellebuyck, who was pulled midway through the Jets' 7-4 loss at Anaheim on Tuesday, made 27 saves in the second period alone Friday.

Ehlers' winner came after teammate Jack Roslovic forced a turnover deep in the San Jose zone. Roslovic took the puck behind the net and found Ehlers, whose one-timer from between the faceoff circles beat Jones. The Sharks tied it at 2-2 just 49 seconds into the third period with an extra skater on the ice as Winnipeg was being called for a delayed penalty. Hertl was able to redirect Evander Kane's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Hellebuyck and just inside the left post.

Early in the second period, Kane appeared to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. However, a review concluded that Hellebuyck's movements were hindered by Sharks forward Kevin Labanc, whose stick became trapped under the goalie while battling for a loose puck, so the goal was disallowed. Just 31 seconds later, Scheifele got a two-on-one break with Wheeler. Scheifele put a saucer pass over a defenseman's stick to Wheeler, who waited for Jones to go down before flipping the puck over the goalie at 7:53.

Bourque gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the first after the Sharks' defense failed to clear a high lob entry pass. Kyle Connor was able to gain the puck and passed to Bourque, whose shot from between the top of the faceoff circles beat Jones high to the glove side. Goodrow tied it at 3:18 of the second. Marc-Edouard Vlasic's long stretch pass from his own goal line found Jonny Brodzinski at the far blue line. Brodzinski chipped a pass ahead for Goodrow, who beat Hellebuyck high to the short side with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

