Pooja Gehlot wins silver at U-23 World Wrestling C'ships

Pooja Gehlot has bagged a silver medal in the ongoing U-23 World Wrestling Championships. The wrestler lost her final clash against Japan's Haruno Okuno.

"Many congratulations to #PoojaGehlot for winning the silver medal in women's 53 kg event at the U-23 World #Wrestling C'ships after going down to 2017 World Sr. champion Haruna Okuno.#KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted. Gehlot's silver-medal performance matches India's best result at the Championships.

India's Ritu Phogat had also won the silver medal in 2017 in Poland. On Thursday, Gehlot had defeated Turkey's Zeynip Yetgil 8-4 to reach the finals of the competition. (ANI)

Also Read: Pooja Gehlot enters finals of U-23 World Wrestling Championships

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)