International Development News
Development News Edition

American great urges Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers during FIFA U-17 Women's WC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:18 IST
American great urges Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers during FIFA U-17 Women's WC

Two-time World Cup winning American forward Kristine Lilly on Saturday urged Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers and support the home team when the country organises the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup next year. "The success you had with the men's U-17 World Cup two years ago and now you are having this World Cup, you all are ready for it. Just fill up the seats and show these women that you support them," said the 48-year-old former player.

Lilly, who scored 130 goals for the United States, was in the city for the official emblem launch of the tournament, scheduled to be held from November 2-21 at different venues across the country. "India can be a great contender (in football); they need support whether they are male or female. India hosting and the girls having this opportunity to step out on the field and play for their fans, (trying) to be world champions, it will be great environment," she added.

As the host nation, India will get direct entry into the tournament. Asked about suggestions to improve the game in India, she stressed on backing the players. "All of I know is when you dedicate and support something (thing happen). I think if you get the players that really love (the game) and have (passion) in their heart and step on the field and majority of players do want to step out and play.

"But it really comes down to respecting what you have their and showing respect for the boys and the girls and (providing) continuous support whether it is financial, coaching, fans, media, everybody has to be back up the teams. "And next year at this time it is a great opportunity to show these women that you do support them. (Then) all those young girls can look up and says whoa and one day I can play for this team…," she said, explaining how support was crucial.

Lilly, who won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999, cited the example of the United States' women's team to prove her point, saying when they won the World Cup in 1991, only two people had welcomed them at the New York airport. "The game has gone better (become better) and support is been there. When we were playing, we were not supported. When we won the World Cup in 1991, there were two people at the airport in New York when he got back, and we thought we were like World Champions are coming back." PTI NRB AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

First shipment of new Ebola vaccine arrives in DR Congo

Goma DR Congo, Nov 2 AFP The Congolese medical authorities said Saturday they had received the first shipment of a new Ebola vaccine as the central African country battles its second deadliest outbreak of the virus this decade. The health m...

Turkey to send back foreign Islamic State fighters

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in. We are not goi...

Rugby-Inspirational World Cup skipper Kolisi completes rags-to riches journey

Siya Kolisi completed his rags-to-riches journey from a dusty, poverty-stricken township on the eastern coast of South Africa to World Cup-winning captain on Saturday when he led the Springboks to victory over England.The first black man to...

UPDATE 6-Downtown Hong Kong becomes battleground as night falls

Police fired tear gas to disperse clutches of black-clad protesters across Hong Kong after they set fire to metro stations and vandalised shops in some of the worst violence to hit the city in recent weeks. Earlier, police had also used tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019