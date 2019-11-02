International Development News
Development News Edition

Bournemouth register 1-0 win over Manchester United

Bournemouth defeated Manchester United by 1-0 in the Premier League here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bournemouth
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:47 IST
Bournemouth register 1-0 win over Manchester United
Bournemouth's Joshua King with Adam Smith . Image Credit: ANI

Bournemouth defeated Manchester United by 1-0 in the Premier League here on Saturday. Both Bournemouth and Manchester United played aggressively and restricted each other from taking a lead in the match. However, just before the conclusion of the first half, Joshua King handed Bournemouth a one-goal lead in the 45th minute.

Manchester United utterly failed to score an equaliser and hence, faced a defeat in the match. On the Premier League's points table, Bournemouth now hold the seventh spot with 16 points while Manchester United are on the 10th position with 13 points. (ANI)

Also Read: Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to ban flights by Iran's Mahan Air from mid-December

Italy is set to ban flights by Irans Mahan Air, an Iranian industry official said on Saturday, as the United States seeks action against the airline accused by the West of transporting military equipment and personnel to Middle East war zon...

Report: Patriots activate WR Harry from IR

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver NKeal Harry has been activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The Patriots have yet to publicly announce the move for Harry, who began the season on inju...

CM asks CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund in scam-hit firm

Lucknow, Nov 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred to the CBI the ongoing probe into the investment of UP power corporations employees provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, an official said here. Till ...

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019