La Liga: Levante vanquish Barcelona by 3-1

Levante trounced Barcelona by 3-1 during their La Liga clash here on Saturday. Barcelona took a one-goal lead in the match after Lionel Messi successfully converted a penalty in the 38th minute.

However, Barcelona were completely overpowered in the second half as Levante came all guns blazing and scored three goals in a span of eight minutes. Jose Campana scored the first goal for Levante in the 61st minute followed by Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Radoja's strike in the 63rd and 68th minutes respectively.

Despite the defeat, Barcelona hold the first spot on La Liga's points table with 22 points while Levante are on the eighth position with 17 points. However, Barcelona have earned their points from 11 games whereas Levante have played 12 games. (ANI)

