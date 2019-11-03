Motor racing-Former McLaren and Ferrari engineer Fry joining Renault

Former McLaren and Ferrari engineer Pat Fry will join Renault next year, the Formula One team announced at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday. The Briton started out with Benetton before joining McLaren in 1993, winning world championships with Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton, before joining Ferrari as deputy technical director in 2010.

He returned to Woking as an engineering director last September. "His arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure," said Renault's executive director Marcin Budkowski, who worked previously with Fry at McLaren.

"Pat's experience, talent, and determination will be additional assets as we continue our progress," Renault announced on Friday that Dirk De Beer was returning to the team as head of aerodynamics with a deputy to join next year from another team.

Renault, with Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo and German Nico Hulkenberg, are fifth in the constructors' championship with three races to go, after finishing fourth last year.

