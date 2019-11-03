International Development News
Development News Edition

Varlamov blanks Sabres as Islanders win 9th straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 07:14 IST
Varlamov blanks Sabres as Islanders win 9th straight
Image Credit: pixabay

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0. The Islanders have won nine straight for the first time since a nine-game run from Dec. 31, 1989, through Jan. 19, 1990. It is tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 15-game streak mounted from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20, 1982.

The 1-0 win was the first for the Islanders since they beat the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 19, 2016. The Sabres have lost three in a row (0-2-1) since a 9-2-1 start. The 1-0 loss was the first for Buffalo since it fell to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 30.

Sabres goalie Carter Hutton took the hard-luck loss after stopping 20 shots. The shutout was the 27th of Varlamov's career and his first for the Islanders, with whom he signed in July. His previous shutout came Feb. 18, when, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, he blanked the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-0 win.

Brassard's tally extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and came in fluky fashion a little more than five minutes into the game. Hutton stepped out of the net and went behind it to try and clear the puck, but Brassard got his stick on the pass. Anthony Beauvillier beat Sabres right winger Victor Olofsson to the puck and passed back to Brassard, who then dished into the crease toward a streaking Brock Nelson. But the puck ticked off the post and the skate of Hutton before trickling into the net at the 5:19 mark. The Sabres outshot the Islanders 10-7 in the second period and nearly tied the score early in the third period on a power-play generated when New York was whistled for having too many men on the ice. But Varlamov gloved Colin Miller's second shot of the power play, a point-blank attempt made with three seconds left in the man advantage.

Beauvillier barely missed extending the lead with 5:57 left, when his backhand shot clanged off the left post and skittered away. The Sabres pulled Hutton with 2:03 left but could not mount a serious scoring threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Subban's winner helps Devils sink Hurricanes

P.K. Subban scored four minutes into the third period on a redirection to break a tie, and the New Jersey Devils held on to defeat the host Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Saturday night. Miles Wood, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson...

Rittich (43 saves) and Flames blank Blue Jackets

David Rittich stopped 43 shots for his second shutout of the season to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett, and Matthew Tkachuk scored goals for Calga...

Clean-up operation underway as Hong Kong reels from worst violence in weeks

Hong Kong awoke to what is expected to be a day of relative calm on Sunday following a violent night in which protesters set fire to metro stations and vandalised buildings, including an office of Chinas official news agency Xinhua. More th...

Drummond carries short-handed Pistons over Nets

Andre Drummond collected 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals and also made the clinching free throws as the depleted Detroit Pistons topped the visiting Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday. Luke Kennard supplied ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019