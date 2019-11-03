International Development News
Huberdeau, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past Red Wings

  Reuters
  Florida
  Updated: 03-11-2019 07:17 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 07:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals and added one assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves as the host Florida Panthers defeated the struggling Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Huberdeau -- the longest-tenured Florida player in his eighth season -- has six goals in his past six games and nine on the campaign for the best 14-game start of his career. It was his 18th career two-goal game, although he has yet to produce a hat trick.

Bobrovsky, who left the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent and signed a seven-year, $70 million contract with the Panthers in July, turned in his first shutout of the season. Florida also got goals from Brett Connolly and Aleksander Barkov. It was the fifth goal of the season for Connolly. Barkov, Florida's captain, had no goals in his first 13 games but has two in his past two contests. Barkov also leads Florida with 15 assists, and his 17 points are second on the team, trailing only Huberdeau (18).

Defenseman Keith Yandle also contributed on Saturday with two assists. The Red Wings, who got 37 saves from Jonathan Bernier, have lost 10 of their past 11 games, including six straight defeats on the road.

Florida opened the scoring with 3:05 gone in the first period as Connolly aimed for the far side and scored off the right post. Connolly's initial shot on that sequence also hit the post, but the Panthers retrieved the puck, with Denis Malgin getting the primary assist. The Panthers made it 2-0 with 16:54 expired in the first. Huberdeau's shot was stopped, but Barkov, who had provided a screen in front of the crease, jammed home the rebound to cash in on a power play.

Huberdeau gave Florida a 3-0 lead with 6:45 elapsed in the second period as his rebound shot bounced in off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley. The puck got to Huberdeau only after Barkov whiffed. The Panthers made it 4-0 with Huberdeau's second goal, this one with 10:46 expired in the third. After taking a pass from Yandle, Huberdeau -- operating from the left of the net -- found a hole on the short side.

