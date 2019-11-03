Subban's winner helps Devils sink Hurricanes

P.K. Subban scored four minutes into the third period on redirection to break a tie, and the New Jersey Devils held on to defeat the host Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Saturday night. Miles Wood, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson also had goals for the Devils. Wood added an assist, which came when his shot was converted into a goal by Subban. It was the second goal of the season for Subban.

Severson's empty-net tally came with 49 seconds to play in the first meeting of the season between the teams. Warren Foegele, Teuvo Teravainen, and Erik Haula scored for the Hurricanes, who were unable to pull even with an extra skater before the deficit grew to two goals.

It was only the third victory of the season in the 12th game for the Devils, who found a good way to begin a five-game stretch of road games. They were coming off a 4-3 home shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers a night earlier. Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves, though he faced only four shots in the third period. With a 3-2-3 record, he has all of the team's goalie victories this season.

The Hurricanes went with James Reimer, who hadn't played since Oct. 18, in net on the back end of games on consecutive nights. He stopped 21 shots. The outcome marked the only blemish on Carolina's four-game homestand.

It was shaping up as another high-scoring game involving the Hurricanes, who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Friday night. Carolina and New Jersey traded goals with two apiece in the first period. Each team converted once on a power play in the opening period. Haula's second-period goal tied the score at 3-3. It was his team-leading eighth goal, though he had gone four games without scoring. He also recorded an assist Saturday night.

Hischier opened the second-period scoring just 34 seconds in with his first goal of the season.

